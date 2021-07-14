Lorde shares bizarre pandemic prediction with fans

Lorde shared several intimate iPhone notes she'd written to herself. Photo: YouTube

Lorde has shared yet another personal newsletter with her fans - and this instalment reveals she made a bizarre prediction about antibodies a year ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star shared several intimate iPhone notes she'd written to herself, including her dreams for the future and rants about the internet.

Lorde prefers to communicate with her fans directly via email rather than use social media. She let her fans know she had recently moved to Los Angeles and had spent the night before scrolling through the notes app on her phone.

"My Notes app also functions as a sort of interesting time capsule," the 24-year-old wrote.

"I can see lists of groceries or Christmas gifts I needed to buy years ago alongside deep thoughts about where I'm at and what I'm making as they start to form. I took some screenshots last night, cause I thought it could be of vague interest to you."

Lorde gave fans an insight into her creative process. Photo: Lorde

In the first note from November 2018, Lorde wrote, "People are relying on you to bring light to them in a dark time and to be a conduit for light and energy.

"Believe in yourself that you can do that for them. You've done it before."

In another, she reveals how much she "hates the internet and the trajectory of every drama".

"Nothing is in perspective, no one listens … No one wants depth of big words, just shapes and noise. How not to go insane within that? And how to combat?"

She gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her directions for the Solar Power video. Photo: Lorde

And the singer went on to share that she has been "thinking more about herself as a domestic person, a partner, a mother".

"I want someone to see me across the garden and think, that is the woman I'm going to grow old beside. That is the woman I'll walk with at twilight," she wrote.

"My golden dog down at the park, my search for a normal life."

Her notes included a "strangely prescient" comment about antibodies. Photo: Lorde

And the newsletter provided an insight into the creative process behind Solar Power, as well as directions for the music video: "write a big choral piece, [a] devotion to the sun, your opus".

Lastly, Lorde shared a '"weirdly prescient" message about the importance of antibodies in March 2019 - about a year before the coronavirus pandemic saw the world go into lockdown.

"Antibodies, doing their work while we are sleeping. Let's hope the antibodies do what they're supposed to do."