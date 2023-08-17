Improved supermarket coming to Sumner soon

Renovation has started at SuperValue Sumner. Photo: Supplied

Construction is under way to upgrade the SuperValue supermarket in Sumner.

The upgrade will allow the store to dramatically increase its size and range of products, as well as bring a fresh, new look.

The first stage of the project has started with the construction of a new building next to the original store, with the plan of later linking both buildings to create a bigger supermarket with an improved shopping experience.

Then an upgrade of the existing building that the supermarket currently occupies will occur.

This space will include part of the expanded supermarket, the current bottle store and two additional tenancies. The completion of the whole project is scheduled for approximately August 2024.

The existing SuperValue supermarket will continue to operate as usual until construction of the new building is completed sometime in early to mid-2024.

The SuperValue Sumner team welcomes people to get in touch with them via email customerinfo@supervalue.co.nz with any questions or suggestions. Photo: Supplied

Once the upgrade is completed, the SuperValue store will be rebranded and reopen as FreshChoice Sumner.

The new store will have an extended range of fresh produce, as well as a great selection of chilled, frozen, and grocery offerings.

The team will be engaging with the local community in November to take requests for products they would like to see in the new store, so the community has their favourites in stock when the doors open.

Expectations are there will be room for at least twice the current number of products.

The extension and upgrade means the store will have a number of exciting new job opportunities, which will be advertised in the coming months.

Said store owner Nick Brown: “This change will be great for the Sumner, Redcliffs and Mt Pleasant communities, and we would like to thank all the locals for their support through the years with SuperValue which has made getting to this point possible.”