Black Ferns Sevens waltz into Hong Kong final

Michaela Brake in action at the Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns Sevens have waltzed into the final of the Hong Kong leg of the world series, trouncing Canada 41-0 in their semifinal.

The New Zealanders dominated the attack, running in seven tries.

Manaia Nuku scored in the first minute and the pressure on Canada never let up, with the Black Ferns Sevens players making most of the play, and captain Sarah Hirini and Jorja Miller effective at securing turnovers when the Canadians did get the ball.

Jazmin Felix-Hotham sprinted in for two tries for New Zealand, with the others scored by Nuku, Risi Pouri-Lane, Miller, Kelsey Tineti and Michaela Brake. Pouri-Lane added three conversions.

They will play Australia in the final which is due to start at 11.10pm tonight.

Australia won the other semifinal, 28-5 over France.

The Black Ferns Sevens lead the world series on 76 points, six points clear of Australia.