Saturday, 26 March 2022

Feed bales slashed in overnight attack

    Two Owaka farmers were supported by friends and neighbours after scores of bales of stock feed were damaged in an attack on Thursday night, allegedly targeting the anti- mandate movement.

    Both farmers are recognised as leaders in the Clutha district freedom group, and said each bale was worth about $100, and they were now facing a significant problem.

    "There’s enough pressure on with the drought without animals having their feed attacked," one farmer said.

    About 80 bales were damaged.

    Farmer Michael Magiera, who had also received abusive text messages, believed the sign on the bales, "For or against let’s not divide", had made someone angry.

    He is part of a passive Balclutha group which opposed the vaccine mandate and vaccination. Farmer Andrew Jackson also had bales damaged. "Wake up NZ" was written on the bales.

    He was considering his options but may get them re-covered by a contractor.

    Police are investigating the cases and had taken sections of wrapping for fingerprinting.

     

    Nick Brook

     

     

     

     

