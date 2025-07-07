Health NZ board re-established by govt

Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy will chair the new governance board for the next year. Photo: RNZ

The government is re-establishing the Health New Zealand governance board, with current commissioner Lester Levy in charge.

The board was axed a year ago, when the government said it had serious concerns about oversight and a budget blow-out.

Levy was then brought in to lead the agency, saying his priorities were reducing wait times and improving productivity.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said under Levy's leadership as commissioner, Health New Zealand had delivered a strong financial plan and a clear health delivery plan was now in place.

"He is refocusing the organisation on patients and driving progress on the government's health targets, which are seeing waitlists reduced."

Brown said Levy would chair the new board for a 12-month term to ensure continuity of leadership.

He would begin a nomination process later this year for a permanent chair to take effect from July next year.

Other key appointments announced:

• Dr Andrew Connolly, a senior surgeon and clinical leader, was appointed deputy chair.

• Board members include: Roger Jarrold, Dr Frances Hughes, Parekawhia McLean, Peter McCardle and Terry Moore.

• Hamiora Bowkett has been appointed as Crown Observer to support and monitor Health New Zealand.

• A new infrastructure committee, chaired by Dr Margaret Wilsher, would oversee the delivery of critical health projects, supported by experienced members Mark Binns, James Christmas, Sarah Sinclair, Evan Davies and Jarrold.