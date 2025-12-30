Witnesses sought after mass brawl on Auckland's K Road

Police have set up a dedicated portal for witnesses of a mass brawl in Auckland to upload any footage they might have of the incident.

The brawl happened on Karangahape Rd early on Sunday.

Police estimate more than 50 people were present and say there were three serious assaults. In each case, someone was hospitalised with serious injuries.

One person has been arrested but police are seeking footage to identify others.

The incidents were:

- About 4.15am, a serious assault outside the Crown Bar on Queen St. A 33-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown.

- About 4.30am, a serious assault on Cobden St, just off Karangahape Rd. A 27-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown.

- About 5am, a serious assault at the Mobil Service Station at the corner or Karangahape and Ponsonby Rds. A 46-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and bailed to reappear in court on 16 January.

The portal can be found here at the NZ Police website.