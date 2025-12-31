New Year Honours 2026 - the full list

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM):
DANESH-MEYER, Professor Helen Victoria, CNZM - for services to ophthalmology
SHAW, Coral May - for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
SPOTSWOOD, Dorothy Myrtle - for services to philanthropy
Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM):
DIXON, Scott Ronald Glyndwr, CNZM - for services to motorsport
DRURY, Rodney Kenneth (Rod) - for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy
LE GROS, Professor Graham Stephen, CNZM - for services to medical science
PARKIN, Christopher Wilton (Chris), CNZM - for services to philanthropy and the arts
Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM):
BARCLAY, Gregor John (Greg) - for services to sports governance
BATEUP, Neil Frank, ONZM - for services to the rural sector
COMER, Leith Pirika, QSO - for services to Māori, governance and education
DE VILLIERS, Professor Charl Johannes - for services to accountancy
HAYWARD, Dr Bruce William, MNZM - for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
LAWTON, Professor Beverley-Anne (Bev), ONZM - for services to women's health
MARTIN, Distinguished Professor Gaven John - for services to mathematics and education
MOUGHAN, Distinguished Professor Paul James - for services to science
QUINN, Anthony Zan (Tony) - for services to motorsport and the community
ROA, Professor Thomas Charles (Tom), JP - for services to Māori language and education
TAULELEI, Rachel Emere, MNZM - for services to business, Māori and governance
TROTT, Donald Stanley Mackintosh, ONZM, JP - for services to opera
Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM):
ALLAN, Reverend Dr Patricia Ann - for services to survivors of abuse
CARR, Graham - for services to the deer industry and the community
CORNER, Matthew David (David) - for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
COWAN, Christina (Chrissie) - for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
DAVIES, Brian Rex - for services to motorsport
DIXON, Rodney Phillip Mathew (Rod) - for services to athletics
DOWNING, Lloyd Walker - for services to agriculture and governance
EGAN, Anthony Richard (Tony) - for services to the agricultural industry and the community
ESPINER, Deborah Ann - for services to people with disabilities and education
GARDINER, Ian Donald - for services to the communications industry and mountain safety
GERMANN, Stewart Lloyd - for services to franchise law
GREENWOOD, Neville Charles - for services to the sheep industry
HAMILTON, Judith Helen - for services to rowing
HARMAN, Richard Michael Arthur - for services to journalism and broadcasting
HART, Julie Anne - for services to women and victims of family violence
HARTNETT, Frances Margaret (Fran) - for services to people with disabilities
HAZLEHURST, Sandra Glenis - for services to local government
HETARAKA, Te Warihi Kokowai - for services to Māori and art
HODDER, Jack Edward, KC - for services to the law
HOOPER, Shirley Gail - for services to netball and artistic swimming
HOTERENE, Waihoroi Paraone (Waihoroi Shortland) - for services to Māori and Māori language education
LLOYD, Lynley Elizabeth (Lyn) - for services to renal nutrition
MACFARLANE, Andrew Webster (Andy) - for services to the deer industry
MACLEOD, Professor Roderick Duncan (Rod), MNZM - for services to palliative care
MILLER, James Bruce - for services to corporate governance
MOLLER, Lorraine Mary, MBE - for services to athletics
MUELLER, Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich, MNZM - for services to education
PORTER, Suzanne Jane - for services to the arts and event management
POTTER, Iain George - for services to sport and health
POWELL, Tenby George Bolland, ED - for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid
RITCHIE, Karen (Karen née Campbell) - for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities
ROBINSON, Cecilia Charlotte Louise - for services to business and women
SAEID, Dr Mohammad Arif (Arif) - for services to refugees and youth
SMITH, Valerie Christine (Val) - for services to outdoor bowls
WRIGHT, Paul Bertram - for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy
Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM:
BURGESS, Kevin John - for services to governance, the community and sport
CHISHOLM, Donna Elise - for services to journalism
CLARKE, Eroni - for services to the Pacific community and rugby
CULLEN, Peter John - for services to law, governance and youth
DIXON, Rosemary Helen - for services to schools debating
DRUMMOND, Roger Bruce Douglas - for services to rugby and Māori
DYNES, Dr Robyn Ann - for services to agricultural science
EADE, Dr Lorraine Shirley (Lorr) - for services to Māori, governance and the community
EDGAR, Judene Louise, JP - for services to governance, local government and the community
EYNON-RICHARDS, Jane Frances, JP - for services to the community
FARRAR, Jade Carlo - for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
FORRESTER, Beverley Riverina - for services to the wool and fashion industries
FRASER, Deborah Kaye (Deb Fraser-Komene) - for services to mental health and youth
GEDDES, Donald George (Don) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue and the community
GILLIES, Malcolm John - for services to business
GUPTILL, Martin James - for services to cricket
HADLEE, Martin John - for services to the community
HARRINGTON, Janine Michelle - for services to education
HARRISON, David John - for services to the insurance industry and the community
HOBBS, John Gordon (Jack) - for services to horticulture
HOBBS, Susan (Sue) - for services to people with disabilities
HOPE, Gerald Anthony - for services to local government, business and the community
JOHANSEN, Kāren Eirene, JP - for services to education and human rights
KENNETT, Richard William, JP - for services to conservation and Search and Rescue
KERR, Jillian Anne (Jill) - for services to choral music and music education
KING, Dr Murray Alexander - for services to transport, logistics and railway heritage
LIMACHER, Mark Henri - for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry
MAFILE'O, Professor Tracie Ailong - for services to Pacific and tertiary education
MASKELL, Terence Ronald - for services to choral music
MCARTHUR, Nichola Rosemary (Nicky) - for services to conservation and the community
MCKEE, Malcolm Ian - for services to sport
MCMILLAN, Dawn Mary - for services to children's literature
MILFORD, Katharine Eleanor (Kate) - for services to people with aphasia
NAHU, Jennifer Louise (Jenny) - for services to rugby league
NAPIER, Vivien Lewanna (Viv), JP - for services to local government and the community
NEVILLE, Dr Stephen John - for services to gerontology research and seniors
NIELSEN, Kevin - for services to the community and people with disabilities
OLIVER, Dr Caroline Ann - for services to cancer research and the community
PARATA, Hori Te Moanaroa - for services to conservation and Māori
PASLEY, Alexandra Anne (Sandy) - for services to education
PLUCK, David Stephen - for services to education
POKAIA, Andrew Ruawhitu (Pāpā Ruawhitu) - for services to Māori and education
POOLE, Gaye Annette - for services to the performing arts and education
POULTER, Ian Douglas - for services to education
POWAR, Ravinder Singh, JP - for services to ethnic communities
ROBINSON, John Dempster - for services to orienteering
ROBINSON, Valerie Jean - for services to orienteering
ROUGHAN, John Francis - for services to journalism and the community
SAEID, Dr Fahima - for services to refugees
SHALDERS, Bruce Douglas - for services to railway heritage
SMITH, Leighton Irwin - for services to broadcasting
SMITH, Mokafetu (Matafetu) - for services to Pacific art
STIRLING, Arihia Amiria, QSM, JP - for services to education and Māori
STOCKLEY, Professor Andrew Peter - for services to schools debating
TAN, Dr Audrey Melanie - for services to mathematics education
THOMPSON, Gail Henrietta Maria - for services to Māori and conservation
TUTEAO, Helena Audrey - for services to people with disabilities and Māori
WATTS, Senior Constable Grant William - for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
WELCH, William Ian (Ian) - for services to rail heritage
WHITING, Elizabeth Robyn - for services to costume design
WHITTLE, Gary Selwyn - for services to rugby league
WICKENS, Sarah Jane - for services to business
ZINTL, Shirley Jane (Jane) - for services to youth
Companions of the King's Service Order (KSO):
HARAWIRA, Mark Joseph (Joe) - for services to Māori education, arts and conservation
NICKELS, Kerry Ann - for services to the Red Cross
The King's Service Medal (KSM)
ANGLAND, Carol - for services to the community and theatre
BIGHAM, Bonita Joanne - for services to local government and Māori
BRENSSELL, Douglas James - for services to the community
BRUCE, Robyn Ann - for services to youth and sport
BURGESS, John Randall (JR) - for services to the community
BURGESS, Marin - for services to heritage preservation and education
CALDWELL, Emily Myra (Myra) - for services to the community and music
CARR, Marjorie Eleanor - for services to netball and the community
CLAUSEN, Lloyd Bertram, MStJ - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
COOKE, Edwin Frederick Ruthven (Ed) - for services to music
COOKE, Juliet Anne - for services to music
COOPER, Helen Rose - for services to the community
CRAIG, Richard John - for services to the Coastguard
DINNINGTON, Anneke Jacoba - for services to seniors and the community
DRAKE, David Alyn - for services to the community
EADEN, John Matthew - for services to the arts
ELLIOT, Graeme Leslie - for services to the community and outdoor recreation
ELLIS, Marion Kennedy - for services to hockey
FLETCHER, Elizabeth Mary (Libby) - for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy
FULLER, William Robert, JP - for services to the community
GAMBITSIS, Leonidas Angelos (Leo) - for services to the Greek community
GOUDIE, Trevor James - for services to theatre and the community
GRANTHAM, Jocelyn Mary - for services to education and the community
GUNDRY, Sheridan Isobel Patrice - for services to historical research and heritage preservation
HARRIS, Paul David, JP - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
HENRY, Elizabeth Janet (Liz) - for services to the community and sport
JURLINA, David John - for services to rugby and the community
JURLINA, Nada Linda - for services to rugby and the community
KAUR, Gurpreet - for services to the Indian community
KNOWLES, Barbara Joy, JP - for services to the community and to Members of Parliament
MAUNDER, Peter Alan - for services to athletics
MAUNDER, Sylvia Mary Joyce - for services to athletics
MILLS, Laurie Owen - for services to theatre
MISTRY, Mohan Durlabh - for services to the Indian community
MYER, Gordon Leonard, JP - for services to the community
NICHOLAS, Aere Anne, JP - for services to the community
O'ROURKE, Patrick Gerard - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
PINFOLD, Dr Tania Anne - for services to youth health
POLIMA, Enatuleni Ikitoa (Ena) - for services to the Niuean community
ROBERTSON, Jacqueline (Jackie) - for services to science education
SCOTT, Stanley Donald (Don) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence
SHARP, Christopher (Chris) - for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation
SHAW, Ruth Philliss - for services to conservation
SINCLAIR, Dr Leonie Kaye - for services to health
SINGH, Harjinder (Harjinder Singh Basiala), JP - for services to the Punjabi community
SMITH, Brian Douglas - for services to rowing
TALAMAIVAO, Cheryl (Sailauama Cheryl), JP - for services to the Pacific community and education
TOLEAFOA, The Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo, JP - for services to Pacific communities
TOMS, Paul Gregory (Tomsie) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football
TROW, Russel Walter - for services to wildlife conservation
TROW, Teresa Anne (Tee) - for services to wildlife conservation
USHER, Jonathan - for services to the community and entertainment
VAN DE RHEEDE, Norma-Jean, JP - for services to the community
WATTS, Ian Arthur - for services to Land Search and Rescue
WHEELER, Henry Joseph - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
WHYTE, Delano Shane De Graffe (Del) - for services to sport and the community
WILSON, Isabella (Ella) - for services to the community and theatre
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
BROWN, Commodore Andrew Gilchrist - for services to the New Zealand Defence Force