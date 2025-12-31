Wednesday, 31 December 2025

New Year Honours 2026 - the full list

    Photo: Supplied/ Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet
    Here is the full list of everyone receiving a 2026 New Year Honour:

    Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM):

    DANESH-MEYER, Professor Helen Victoria, CNZM - for services to ophthalmology

    SHAW, Coral May - for services to public service, the judiciary and the community

    SPOTSWOOD, Dorothy Myrtle - for services to philanthropy

    Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM):

    DIXON, Scott Ronald Glyndwr, CNZM - for services to motorsport

    DRURY, Rodney Kenneth (Rod) - for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy

    LE GROS, Professor Graham Stephen, CNZM - for services to medical science

    PARKIN, Christopher Wilton (Chris), CNZM - for services to philanthropy and the arts

    Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM):

    BARCLAY, Gregor John (Greg) - for services to sports governance

    BATEUP, Neil Frank, ONZM - for services to the rural sector

    COMER, Leith Pirika, QSO - for services to Māori, governance and education

    DE VILLIERS, Professor Charl Johannes - for services to accountancy

    HAYWARD, Dr Bruce William, MNZM - for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology

    LAWTON, Professor Beverley-Anne (Bev), ONZM - for services to women's health

    MARTIN, Distinguished Professor Gaven John - for services to mathematics and education

    MOUGHAN, Distinguished Professor Paul James - for services to science

    QUINN, Anthony Zan (Tony) - for services to motorsport and the community

    ROA, Professor Thomas Charles (Tom), JP - for services to Māori language and education

    TAULELEI, Rachel Emere, MNZM - for services to business, Māori and governance

    TROTT, Donald Stanley Mackintosh, ONZM, JP - for services to opera

    Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM):

    ALLAN, Reverend Dr Patricia Ann - for services to survivors of abuse

    CARR, Graham - for services to the deer industry and the community

    CORNER, Matthew David (David) - for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities

    COWAN, Christina (Chrissie) - for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people

    DAVIES, Brian Rex - for services to motorsport

    DIXON, Rodney Phillip Mathew (Rod) - for services to athletics

    DOWNING, Lloyd Walker - for services to agriculture and governance

    EGAN, Anthony Richard (Tony) - for services to the agricultural industry and the community

    ESPINER, Deborah Ann - for services to people with disabilities and education

    GARDINER, Ian Donald - for services to the communications industry and mountain safety

    GERMANN, Stewart Lloyd - for services to franchise law

    GREENWOOD, Neville Charles - for services to the sheep industry

    HAMILTON, Judith Helen - for services to rowing

    HARMAN, Richard Michael Arthur - for services to journalism and broadcasting

    HART, Julie Anne - for services to women and victims of family violence

    HARTNETT, Frances Margaret (Fran) - for services to people with disabilities

    HAZLEHURST, Sandra Glenis - for services to local government

    HETARAKA, Te Warihi Kokowai - for services to Māori and art

    HODDER, Jack Edward, KC - for services to the law

    HOOPER, Shirley Gail - for services to netball and artistic swimming

    HOTERENE, Waihoroi Paraone (Waihoroi Shortland) - for services to Māori and Māori language education

    LLOYD, Lynley Elizabeth (Lyn) - for services to renal nutrition

    MACFARLANE, Andrew Webster (Andy) - for services to the deer industry

    MACLEOD, Professor Roderick Duncan (Rod), MNZM - for services to palliative care

    MILLER, James Bruce - for services to corporate governance

    MOLLER, Lorraine Mary, MBE - for services to athletics

    MUELLER, Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich, MNZM - for services to education

    PORTER, Suzanne Jane - for services to the arts and event management

    POTTER, Iain George - for services to sport and health

    POWELL, Tenby George Bolland, ED - for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid

    RITCHIE, Karen (Karen née Campbell) - for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities

    ROBINSON, Cecilia Charlotte Louise - for services to business and women

    SAEID, Dr Mohammad Arif (Arif) - for services to refugees and youth

    SMITH, Valerie Christine (Val) - for services to outdoor bowls

    WRIGHT, Paul Bertram - for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy

    Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM:

    BURGESS, Kevin John - for services to governance, the community and sport

    CHISHOLM, Donna Elise - for services to journalism

    CLARKE, Eroni - for services to the Pacific community and rugby

    CULLEN, Peter John - for services to law, governance and youth

    DIXON, Rosemary Helen - for services to schools debating

    DRUMMOND, Roger Bruce Douglas - for services to rugby and Māori

    DYNES, Dr Robyn Ann - for services to agricultural science

    EADE, Dr Lorraine Shirley (Lorr) - for services to Māori, governance and the community

    EDGAR, Judene Louise, JP - for services to governance, local government and the community

    EYNON-RICHARDS, Jane Frances, JP - for services to the community

    FARRAR, Jade Carlo - for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community

    FORRESTER, Beverley Riverina - for services to the wool and fashion industries

    FRASER, Deborah Kaye (Deb Fraser-Komene) - for services to mental health and youth

    GEDDES, Donald George (Don) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue and the community

    GILLIES, Malcolm John - for services to business

    GUPTILL, Martin James - for services to cricket

    HADLEE, Martin John - for services to the community

    HARRINGTON, Janine Michelle - for services to education

    HARRISON, David John - for services to the insurance industry and the community

    HOBBS, John Gordon (Jack) - for services to horticulture

    HOBBS, Susan (Sue) - for services to people with disabilities

    HOPE, Gerald Anthony - for services to local government, business and the community

    JOHANSEN, Kāren Eirene, JP - for services to education and human rights

    KENNETT, Richard William, JP - for services to conservation and Search and Rescue

    KERR, Jillian Anne (Jill) - for services to choral music and music education

    KING, Dr Murray Alexander - for services to transport, logistics and railway heritage

    LIMACHER, Mark Henri - for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry

    MAFILE'O, Professor Tracie Ailong - for services to Pacific and tertiary education

    MASKELL, Terence Ronald - for services to choral music

    MCARTHUR, Nichola Rosemary (Nicky) - for services to conservation and the community

    MCKEE, Malcolm Ian - for services to sport

    MCMILLAN, Dawn Mary - for services to children's literature

    MILFORD, Katharine Eleanor (Kate) - for services to people with aphasia

    NAHU, Jennifer Louise (Jenny) - for services to rugby league

    NAPIER, Vivien Lewanna (Viv), JP - for services to local government and the community

    NEVILLE, Dr Stephen John - for services to gerontology research and seniors

    NIELSEN, Kevin - for services to the community and people with disabilities

    OLIVER, Dr Caroline Ann - for services to cancer research and the community

    PARATA, Hori Te Moanaroa - for services to conservation and Māori

    PASLEY, Alexandra Anne (Sandy) - for services to education

    PLUCK, David Stephen - for services to education

    POKAIA, Andrew Ruawhitu (Pāpā Ruawhitu) - for services to Māori and education

    POOLE, Gaye Annette - for services to the performing arts and education

    POULTER, Ian Douglas - for services to education

    POWAR, Ravinder Singh, JP - for services to ethnic communities

    ROBINSON, John Dempster - for services to orienteering

    ROBINSON, Valerie Jean - for services to orienteering

    ROUGHAN, John Francis - for services to journalism and the community

    SAEID, Dr Fahima - for services to refugees

    SHALDERS, Bruce Douglas - for services to railway heritage

    SMITH, Leighton Irwin - for services to broadcasting

    SMITH, Mokafetu (Matafetu) - for services to Pacific art

    STIRLING, Arihia Amiria, QSM, JP - for services to education and Māori

    STOCKLEY, Professor Andrew Peter - for services to schools debating

    TAN, Dr Audrey Melanie - for services to mathematics education

    THOMPSON, Gail Henrietta Maria - for services to Māori and conservation

    TUTEAO, Helena Audrey - for services to people with disabilities and Māori

    WATTS, Senior Constable Grant William - for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

    WELCH, William Ian (Ian) - for services to rail heritage

    WHITING, Elizabeth Robyn - for services to costume design

    WHITTLE, Gary Selwyn - for services to rugby league

    WICKENS, Sarah Jane - for services to business

    ZINTL, Shirley Jane (Jane) - for services to youth

    Companions of the King's Service Order (KSO):

    HARAWIRA, Mark Joseph (Joe) - for services to Māori education, arts and conservation

    NICKELS, Kerry Ann - for services to the Red Cross

    The King's Service Medal (KSM)

    ANGLAND, Carol - for services to the community and theatre

    BIGHAM, Bonita Joanne - for services to local government and Māori

    BRENSSELL, Douglas James - for services to the community

    BRUCE, Robyn Ann - for services to youth and sport

    BURGESS, John Randall (JR) - for services to the community

    BURGESS, Marin - for services to heritage preservation and education

    CALDWELL, Emily Myra (Myra) - for services to the community and music

    CARR, Marjorie Eleanor - for services to netball and the community

    CLAUSEN, Lloyd Bertram, MStJ - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    COOKE, Edwin Frederick Ruthven (Ed) - for services to music

    COOKE, Juliet Anne - for services to music

    COOPER, Helen Rose - for services to the community

    CRAIG, Richard John - for services to the Coastguard

    DINNINGTON, Anneke Jacoba - for services to seniors and the community

    DRAKE, David Alyn - for services to the community

    EADEN, John Matthew - for services to the arts

    ELLIOT, Graeme Leslie - for services to the community and outdoor recreation

    ELLIS, Marion Kennedy - for services to hockey

    FLETCHER, Elizabeth Mary (Libby) - for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy

    FULLER, William Robert, JP - for services to the community

    GAMBITSIS, Leonidas Angelos (Leo) - for services to the Greek community

    GOUDIE, Trevor James - for services to theatre and the community

    GRANTHAM, Jocelyn Mary - for services to education and the community

    GUNDRY, Sheridan Isobel Patrice - for services to historical research and heritage preservation

    HARRIS, Paul David, JP - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    HENRY, Elizabeth Janet (Liz) - for services to the community and sport

    JURLINA, David John - for services to rugby and the community

    JURLINA, Nada Linda - for services to rugby and the community

    KAUR, Gurpreet - for services to the Indian community

    KNOWLES, Barbara Joy, JP - for services to the community and to Members of Parliament

    MAUNDER, Peter Alan - for services to athletics

    MAUNDER, Sylvia Mary Joyce - for services to athletics

    MILLS, Laurie Owen - for services to theatre

    MISTRY, Mohan Durlabh - for services to the Indian community

    MYER, Gordon Leonard, JP - for services to the community

    NICHOLAS, Aere Anne, JP - for services to the community

    O'ROURKE, Patrick Gerard - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    PINFOLD, Dr Tania Anne - for services to youth health

    POLIMA, Enatuleni Ikitoa (Ena) - for services to the Niuean community

    ROBERTSON, Jacqueline (Jackie) - for services to science education

    SCOTT, Stanley Donald (Don) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence

    SHARP, Christopher (Chris) - for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation

    SHAW, Ruth Philliss - for services to conservation

    SINCLAIR, Dr Leonie Kaye - for services to health

    SINGH, Harjinder (Harjinder Singh Basiala), JP - for services to the Punjabi community

    SMITH, Brian Douglas - for services to rowing

    TALAMAIVAO, Cheryl (Sailauama Cheryl), JP - for services to the Pacific community and education

    TOLEAFOA, The Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo, JP - for services to Pacific communities

    TOMS, Paul Gregory (Tomsie) - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football

    TROW, Russel Walter - for services to wildlife conservation

    TROW, Teresa Anne (Tee) - for services to wildlife conservation

    USHER, Jonathan - for services to the community and entertainment

    VAN DE RHEEDE, Norma-Jean, JP - for services to the community

    WATTS, Ian Arthur - for services to Land Search and Rescue

    WHEELER, Henry Joseph - for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    WHYTE, Delano Shane De Graffe (Del) - for services to sport and the community

    WILSON, Isabella (Ella) - for services to the community and theatre

    The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

    BROWN, Commodore Andrew Gilchrist - for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

