Highlanders score yet another loss in Brisbane

Ethan de Groot of the Highlanders is tackled during tonight's round three Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Brisbane.

Nice place to holiday.

Lousy place to play rugby.

The Highlanders added another loss in the sunshine state tonight.

The Queensland Reds scored twice midway through the second half to clear away and register a 31-14 win.

The Highlanders have posted just four wins in Brisbane in 30 years of Super Rugby.

It has been a graveyard.

The opening few minutes were eventful.

Highlanders lock Will Stodart got over the line but could not ground it. And moments later, Reds winger Tim Ryan toed it ahead and scored what appeared to be the first try.

The television umpire found a knock-on and the Highlanders got a reprieve.

The Reds were finding gaps in the midfield and were pressing hard.

Hooker Jack Taylor produced some magic for the Highlanders. He drilled a 50-22 off his left foot.

It was an outrageous display of skill from the front rower, but chance went begging when Timoci Tavatavanawai fumbled a pass.

The Reds cashed in on the escape, scoring a complicated try which featured a between-the-legs pass from Harry Wilson, an almost knock on, a centering kick and openside flanker Fraser McReight popping up just where he was needed to score.

The next was much simpler. Hooker Matt Faessler peeled off the back of a lineout drive and strolled in untouched.

Taylor provided a spark for the Highlanders again.

He scooped up the ball following a nice charge by Stodard, burst into the clear and tossed the ball to halfback Adam Lennox, who went over close to the posts.

But the Reds had owned the half and replied with a lovely team try.

Ryan provided the finish, but Josh Flook created the opportunity with a delayed pass to blindside Joe Brial, who got in between two defenders and breached the line.

Trailing 19-7 at the break, the Highlanders started the second spell strongly.

Tavatavanawai bulldozed his way through four tacklers, and Lennox had a dab at the corner but was dropped in a quality covering tackle.

They were at the right end and built some pressure through their scrum.

The Reds cracked. Highlanders rookie Lucas Casey powered through three tacklers from 10m out to score under the posts and register his first try for the club.

The home team responded brilliantly. They took a quick throw-in from a 50-22.

Ryan jigged his way forward and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto barged over.

They were in again five minutes later when Folau Fakatava could not bring a grubber under control close to the line and Vaiuta Latu pounced.

It was a turning point in the game.

The Reds went into the final quarter of the match leading 31-14 and that is how the score stayed.

The Highlanders kept battling.

TK Howden thought he had muscled over for the visitors, but the TMO saw it differently and ruled he had been held up. And Sean Withy had the ball knocked loose from his grasp when lunging for the line.

Super Rugby

The scores

Reds 31

Fraser McReight, Matt Faessler, Tim Ryan, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Vaiuta Latu tries; Werchon 2 con, Jock Campbell con

Highlanders 14

Adam Lennox, Lucas Casey tries; Cameron Millar 2 con

Halftime: 19-7