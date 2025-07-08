Watch: Masked pair raid South Dunedin dairy

A pair of masked raiders have been caught on camera burgling a South Dunedin dairy in the early hours of this morning.

Wearing black hoods and masks, the pair can be seen moving quickly around the Balmoral Dairy and attempting to open the cash register.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were alerted to a broken window at the Hillside Rd dairy at about 2.30am this morning.

The video shows the marked burglars in the dairy. Photo: Screenshot

‘‘The cash register and cigarette locker have been tampered with but didn’t appear to be opened at the time.’’

Further investigations uncovered the window was broken during a burglary.

The video shows the marked burglars in the dairy. Photo: Screenshot

The owner was notified and forensics staff were at the scene.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz