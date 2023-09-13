Clutha farmer taking part in debate about primary sector policies

Mark Patterson speaks at the Meet the candidates meeting for the Taieri electorate at Musselburgh Baptist Church earlier this year. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A Clutha sheep and beef farmer is among the politicians set to go head to head in a debate on their primary sector policies tomorrow night.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers have united to organise the inaugural Rural Issues Debate at Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton tomorrow.

The debating panel will feature Lawrence sheep and beef farmer Mark Patterson (New Zealand First), Damien O’Connor (Labour), James Shaw (the Green Party), Todd McClay (National) and Andrew Hoggard (Act).

Beef + Lamb chairwoman Kate Acland said the event would be one of the only chances to hear from all the major parties, specifically on their vision and plans for rural New Zealand ahead of the general election next month.

"It’s tough right now in rural New Zealand, profitability is under pressure and farmer confidence is low.

"The Kiwis that depend on the primary sector for their livelihoods are feeling it, too. We need politicians who are prepared to stand up for rural New Zealand and fight for sensible, workable and practical policy."

Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford said the election was the most important one in living memory for New Zealand’s farmers and rural communities.

"Farmer confidence is at record lows with a cost-of-farming crisis, rising interest rates, falling commodity prices and a long list of new regulations adding extra pressure for farming families."

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel said rising costs and declining milk prices were already having a significant effect on rural communities.

"We want whoever the new government is after October 14 to work with the sector on how it can help ease the pressure, support rural communities, and grow new opportunities."

The debate will be in front of an audience and livestreamed on The New Zealand Herald website between 7.30pm and 9pm.