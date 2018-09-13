6000 Fonterra staff earn over $100k

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One of the country's biggest employers, with 21,500 workers, also has 24 staff on at least $1 million - one less than in 2017.
The average annual salary in 2017 was $50,000. The top earner at the co-op is, unsurprisingly, its chief executive.
Departing Fonterra boss Theo Spierings netted $8m in the year to June, slightly down from the $8.3m he banked during 2017.
There were 23 people below him earning over $1m and two who earned more than $3m.
The proportion of Fonterra staff who earned more than $100,000 grew in 2018.
Six thousand broke through that threshold in 2018, while the co-op's overall staff count only grew by 100 to 21,500.
According to financial statements, 5245 Fonterra staff earned more than $100,000 in 2017.
Air New Zealand, which employs 12,000 people, pays 4200 staff over $100,000.
Fonterra has reported a net loss of $196 million for the July year - its first annual loss since its inception in 2001.
The previous year's net profit was $745 million.
The co-op said its normalised earnings before interest and tax was $902 million, down 22%
Fonterra said its total cash payout for the year would be $6.79, comprising a Farmgate Milk Price $6.69 per kgMS and a 10c dividend.
Fonterra has reported a net loss of $196 million for the July year - its first annual loss since its inception in 2001.
The previous year's net profit was $745 million.
The co-op said its normalised earnings before interest and tax was $902 million, down 22%.
Fonterra said its total cash payout for the year would be $6.79, comprising a Farmgate Milk Price $6.69 per kgMS and a 10c dividend.