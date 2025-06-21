Police seek help to find missing Mosgiel man

Christopher Beaumont. Photo: supplied/New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Mosgiel man who they say is vulnerable.

Christopher Beaumont, who is 72, has been missing since about 2.45pm from Goodall Street.

Police are urging locals to check their sheds and outhouses, and for any sign of him on security camera footage.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black denim pants and black crocs.

Anyone who has seen Christopher, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 111 and quote event number P062937184.