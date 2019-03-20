Dairy prices up as supply set to ease

Whole milk powder climbed 4% to US$3,317 a tonne in the latest auction. Photo: ODT files

Dairy product prices rose at the Global Dairy Trade auction, increasing for the eighth consecutive time, as dry weather conditions are weighing on supply.

Within the past month, Fonterra Cooperative Group has downgraded its milk collection forecast for the current season twice while it has increased its forecast payout to farmers.

The GDT price index gained 1.9% from the previous auction two weeks ago. The average price was US$3,324 a tonne, compared with US$3,309 a tonne two weeks ago. Some 21,713 tonnes of product was sold, down from 23,930 tonnes two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder climbed 4% to US$3,317 a tonne.

"The data supports Fonterra's recent upgrade to its current season milk payout and sets the scene for an even stronger payout for the 2019-20 season," Bank of New Zealand senior markets strategist Jason Wong said in a note.

At the latest GDT auction, rennet casein jumped 9.7% to US$6,190 a tonne, while butter rallied 9.3% to US$5,089 a tonne.

Cheddar climbed 3.9% to US$4,036 a tonne.

Meanwhile, anhydrous milk fat dropped 3.1% to US$5,662 a tonne, while skim milk powder declined 2.4% to US$2,405 a tonne, and lactose fell 1% to US$1,000 a tonne.

Butter milk powder was not offered at this event.

For sweet whey powder, no product was offered or sold, or no price was published for the last event, or on both of the two previous events.

There were 112 winning bidders out of 174 participating at the 14-round auction. The number of registered bidders was 518, up from 516 at the previous auction.

- BusinessDesk