Dairying jobs going

DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle. Photo by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ wants people who have lost jobs due to Covid-19 know there is plenty of work available on dairy farms, especially in Waikato, Canterbury, Otago and Southland, and that they might well earn more than in their previous role.

DairyNZ’s chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said there were about 1000 jobs up for grabs on dairy farms nationally now and more were expected as the new season started.

‘‘For people who’re looking for work and like the idea of caring for animals and the environment, there are lots of jobs and career progression opportunities.’’

People interested in knowing more about working on dairy farms, where the jobs are and introductory training can visit godairy.co.nz/career-changers where they can register their interest.

‘‘We want a win-win situation — for new dairy farming employees to be happy and fulfilled in their new lifestyle and jobs, and for farm employers to have great talent working for them,’’ Dr Mackle said.

Dairying also paid one of the highest average wages of all the primary sectors, he said.

❏Career pathway

Dr Mackle said while new entrants to dairy farming would start off in more junior roles, they could anticipate a rewarding career pathway.

‘‘Even though they are new to farming, many people already have skills that are readily transferrable and valued on dairy farms.

‘‘Skills from previous work — and a determination to give their best — will see people new to farming quickly progress from a farm assistant position to herd manager and then other management roles, and even ownership later on.’’