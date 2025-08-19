'No significant concerns' over animal welfare at uni farm

Photos: SAFE

The Ministry for Primary Industries has visited Lincoln University's demonstration dairy farm following a complaint about animal welfare there.

The complaint, raised by animal rights group SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation), was regarding footage filmed earlier this month which it said showed animal suffering and squalid winter conditions.

The footage showed calves piled into a trailer, a cow chased by a farmer on a quad bike, and animals left standing in mud.

SAFE wrote to Lincoln University and laid a complaint with MPI.

MPI confirmed an inspector visited the Lincoln farm last Friday, on the day the complaint was received.

A spokesperson said they found no significant concerns regarding cows in mud and there was suitable ground available for the cows to lie and rest.

They said they would continue to monitor the farm.

Lincoln University professor Chad Hewitt said they would continue to comply with all requests.

"Obviously, we've taken those issues to heart. We take our animal welfare obligations very seriously and are compliant with the wellbeing of all animals under our care. It's of the utmost importance.

"We're committed to upholding the standards outlined in the New Zealand Animal Welfare Act and we treat the complaints with significance and with importance.

"We've commenced our own review into the matters that have been raised."

The release of the footage comes as SAFE ramps up its campaign to end mud farming.

"The conditions shown in the footage are not what we would expect from a facility promoted as a world-leading dairy farm," SAFE campaign manager Emma Brodie said.