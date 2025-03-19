A passion for showing cattle

Holstein Friesian New Zealand Black & White Youth member Myah Dean, of Southland, won a prize to attend an A&P Show in North Canterbury next week. PHOTO: MYAH DEAN

Southland teenager Myah Dean is the winner of a prize to grow her dairy cattle showing knowledge.

Myah, 15, who lives in Tuturau, won the 2025 Holstein Friesian New Zealand Black & White Youth show trip to North Canterbury. The prize includes her showing cattle at the Oxford A&P Show on Saturday next week.

She will be hosted by Holstein Friesian breeders Peter and Rhonda Sherriff, of Sherraine Holsteins, and would spend three days assisting with the show.

Holstein Friesian NZ general manager Cherilyn Watson said each year one Black & White Youth member was given the opportunity to gain experience at larger shows and grow their knowledge.

The exchange targeted people aged between 14 and 17.

Myah was not raised on a dairy farm and became interested in showing cattle through a family friend, helping them at local shows, going to their farm beforehand to start breaking in calves and clipping cows.

"Showing has been a passion of mine for the last four to five years. I just love cows," Myah said.

She had attended two World Wide Sires National All Dairy Breeds Youth Camps: Rangiora in 2023 and Southland this year.

The Year 12 Menzies College student dreams of becoming a vet.

"I’d like to come home from university in the holidays and continue to show cattle."

