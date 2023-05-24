Farmer fined after neglected sheep starved, put down

File photo

A Southland farmer neglected his sheep to the point where eight died from starvation and three had to be euthanised.

Experienced sheep farmer Neville Stewart Harper (62) pleaded guilty to 12 charges under the animal welfare act, and was sentenced yesterday in the Invercargill District Court.

An inspector visited the man's property at Browns, near Winton, in July 2021.

They found 39 sheep were living in unacceptable conditions, just 500m from Harper’s home.

There was less than a centimetre of grass in the paddocks, which the Ministry for Primary Industries said was not enough to sustain even one lamb.

The only available food was residual poor-quality baleage in one of the two paddocks.

It appeared there had been no attempt to feed the sheep for some time, inspectors said.

Eight sheep died from starvation and had visible signs of “prolonged unnecessary distress” such as large faecal build-ups.

Three animals had to be euthanised due to their poor health, two of which were pregnant with twins.

The court heard the animals that survived had suffered prolonged pain and distress.

Counsel Scott Williamson explained Harper was going through a period of grief at the time.

“He feels terrible,” Mr Williamson said.

Harper had moved the animals to another farm as soon as he was directed to.

“New Zealanders do pride themselves generally… on humane farming practice.” Judge Catriona Doyle said.

She fined Harper $7500 and ordered him to pay $500 court costs.

He was not banned from future animal ownership.

- Felicity Dear, PIJF Reporter