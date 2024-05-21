Pedestrian hit by vehicle in central Dunedin

Emergency services at the accident on the corner of Hanover St and the one-way heading north. Photo: Mark John

A pedestrian has been rushed to Dunedin Hospital after they were hit in central Dunedin this morning.

The pedestrian was seen lying in the middle of the road after being hit shortly after 11am at the intersection between the one-way heading north and Hanover St.

They were being tended by emergency services personnel and later taken away by ambulance.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and a St John critical care vehicle are at the scene.

A truck carrying a skip is parked up at the scene.