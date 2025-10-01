Car ends up in ditch after failed overtaking

An overtaking manoeuvre gone wrong a driver crashing into a ditch north of Waikouaiti, police say.

Police were called to Goodwood at 12.20pm yesterday, following reports of a car crash on State Highway 1.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 54-year-old man, who had his daughter in the car, was attempting to pass a Downer vehicle marking centre lines on the road.

Signage on the Downer vehicle told following vehicles to overtake on the left.

The man went to overtake on the right, against the signage, but panicked when the Downer vehicle moved towards him to allow vehicles to pass on its left.

"As a result, the vehicle swerved to avoid the Downer truck and crashed into a ditch," Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries were reported.