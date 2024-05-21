Timaru teen killed in 'tragic' farm incident

The Western Australia farming community has paid tribute to a 17-year-old Canterbury boy who was killed after being struck by a loader on April 27.

The Timaru teen died following the workplace incident in a fertiliser shed on a Burakin property, about 200km north-east of Perth, the WA rural publication Countryman reported.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.15am on April 27 and it is understood the teen died a short time later.

Countryman reported WorkSafe investigators travelled to the mixed sheep and broadacre-cropping family business along Hospital Rd that same day.

The teen’s family were informed of his sudden death the following weekend. It is understood a service for the 17-year-old was held in Timaru yesterday.

SafeFarms WA executive officer John Noonan told Countryman it was a "tragic reminder" about the dangers of working on a farm.

“It’s bloody tragic, and I just really urge people to seriously take care,” he said.

“Farms are dangerous places, as are all workplaces, but because we’re not doing the same thing day in day out ... it’s very easy to take your eye off the ball.

“My understanding is that there were a number of preventive measures in place in this instance, but it’s a timely reminder that everybody needs to double check their measures are in place to prevent these sorts of incidents.

“Unfortunately, this is an occurrence that is going to have implications for the farmer and for the family of the person who’s lost their life.”

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook told Countryman the death was “devastating” for everyone involved and labelled it every farmer’s “worst nightmare”.

“Every one of us fears that nightmare,” Seabrook said.

“It used to be ‘get on with it and get it done’ but we’re now having discussions before any job and training.”