Govt unlocks drought relief for top of South Island

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. Photo: RNZ

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has classified an intense dry spell in Marlborough, Tasman and Nelson districts as a "medium-scale adverse event".

The move unlocks tax and other support for affected farmers and growers through Inland Revenue.

McClay made the announcement while at the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding on Thursday.

"Parts of Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts are in the grip of an intense dry spell. I know this has made day-to-day conditions on the ground extremely tough for farmers and growers," McClay said.

"Forecasters predict the dry weather will linger into the autumn ... I know farmers and growers in other parts of the country are also experiencing dry conditions and we're keeping a close eye on the situation in those regions."

Marlborough and parts of Tasman, as well as parts of Northland and Wairarapa, are currently listed as "very dry" in the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research meteorological drought index.

The declaration of a drought comes as some farmers at the top of the South Island are already distributing their winter feed supplies to stock as dry conditions bite.

Others are selling stock to reduce numbers on dry farms.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said the announcement of extra support came on top of $20,000 made available to the Top of the South Rural Support Trust last month.

Farmers and growers who required support were encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust.