Search after man injured in Balaclava

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another, causing injuries, in the Dunedin suburb of Balaclava.
A spokeswoman said officers were called to Lancefield St about 6.05pm today after a man was assaulted.
He sustained injuries and the alleged offender fled the scene, she said.
Police were now looking for him.
A reporter at the scene said he saw armed police and dog handlers around the street and officers speaking to members of the public.