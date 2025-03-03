Search after man injured in Balaclava

Police including a dog unit were called to the suburb of Balaclava and spoke to members of the public. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another, causing injuries, in the Dunedin suburb of Balaclava.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to Lancefield St about 6.05pm today after a man was assaulted.

He sustained injuries and the alleged offender fled the scene, she said.

Police were now looking for him.

A reporter at the scene said he saw armed police and dog handlers around the street and officers speaking to members of the public.

