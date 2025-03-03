Slip to close Blueskin Rd for weeks

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A slip on Blueskin Rd above Careys Bay will close the road for more than a month while the damage is repaired.

Work will be undertaken between today and April 11 to fix the damage to the road and bank.

The road will be closed for all hours to through traffic in both directions during that time.

The closure is in place for a 200m stretch from above the Robert Scott Memorial.

There would be multiple detours though the non-closed area of Blueskin Rd and through Mount Cargill and Upper Junction Rds.