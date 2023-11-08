ARIA rejigs speaker programme

The fear of missing out is a thing of the past as the Foundation for Arable Research has rejigged its ARIA speaker programme for arable farmers. PHOTO: FAR

Cropping farmers won’t be rushing from one session to the next in fear of missing out on a speaker at the Foundation for Arable Research’s (FAR) coming Arable Research in Action event.

That’s because talks by industry experts will be staggered, unlike previously.

ARIA 2023 is FAR’s largest annual event of the year, to be held again at its Chertsey research site near Ashburton, on November 29.

More than 200 farmers and industry representatives are expected to attend.

FAR’s Anna Heslop said theprogramme was different from previous years as there would be no concurrent talks to choose between at the event.

"We had a few comments from people that they wanted to see and listen to everything."

She said the field day was about delivering information that growers could take home to manage their crops this season.

FAR researchers will speak on topical arable issues including using crop competition to manage weeds, extending the value of ryegrass seed crops and disease management in wheat.

Overseas speakers include English farmer Rob Waterston who will talk about transitioning to more resilient arable farming in the United Kingdom.

Since 2020, he’s been an arable monitor farmer with the UK Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board.

As the farm manager for Welford Park Estate at Berkshire, he overseas 864 hectares of arable land.

The farm’s rotation is wheat, winter beans and oilseed rape, with spring barley introduced to control black-grass.

He wants to develop a no-till farming system that is sustainable, viable and carbon neutral.

The goal is to improve water efficiency and reduce reliance on agri-chemicals by improving the farm’s rotation and soil health.

Primary Sales Australia chief executive Peter Broley will lead a talk on setting up combine harvesters for an efficient harvest.

He’s involved in a project run by the Grains Research and Development Corporationwhich identified grain and seed losses worth more than $300 million were left in Western Australian paddocks from machinery in 2021.

FAR is holding a series of field events in the same week as ARIA in Mid Canterbury, South Canterbury and Southland examining combine harvesters from the front to the back to ensure as much yield as possible goes into the silo and is not left on the ground.

FAR says the event is a must-do on the agricultural calendar for arable farmers as they enjoy a day away from the farm, make social connections and look to the future of their business.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz