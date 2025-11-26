Big cleanup ahead in Hurunui forests

Forestry damage from last month’s storm is posing a headache for forestry excavators.

Gusts of more than 200kmh swept through parts of North Canterbury on October 23, uprooting trees, overturning irrigator pivots and uplifting roofs and fences.

Matariki Forests Ltd regional manager Hamish McConnon said an estimated 800ha of trees were blown over across plantations at Hanmer Springs, Balmoral (near Culverden), and in private forests and farm woodlots.

Around 12ha of trees were uprooted across the Hanmer Heritage Forest, leaving towering root structures and blocking walking and mountain biking trails.

Volunteers have been out in force to get trails open again. But popular trails like Alligator Alley, Easy River and Perseverance could be out of action for several months, while it is hoped the popular Conical Hill Walk will be open before Christmas.

Mr McConnon said crews were busy harvesting uprooted trees in Balmoral and Hanmer Forests.

He said Matariki Forests was working on a harvest plan to "salvage windblown areas" in the Hanmer Heritage Forest and is working with the Hanmer Heritage Forest Trust to ensure public safety and to reopen the walking and mountain biking trails as quickly as possible.

"In time, these areas will be replanted to ensure a healthy mixed aged forest."

It is too early to estimate the extent of the losses, he said.

