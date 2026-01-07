Biosecurity op under way after fruit fly found in Auckland

The single male fruit fly was found in Mount Roskill. Photo: Supplied / Biosecurity New Zealand

A biosecurity operation is under way in Auckland after the find of a Queensland fruit fly.

The male fruit fly was in a surveillance trap and identified this morning in the suburb of Mt Roskill.

Legal restrictions are now in force on moving fruit and vegetables out of the area.

"As part of our response protocol over the next 72 hours we will be ramping up trapping and inspection, with daily checks in a 200-metre zone from the original find and checks every three days in a second zone out to 1500m," Biosecurity New Zealand's Mike Inglis said.

"Instructions about these controls, and the exact area affected, will be issued Thursday once we have completed an initial investigation. In the meantime, we ask that people who live and work in the suburb not take any whole fresh fruit and vegetables out of their property."

Biosecurity New Zealand said the capture of a single male did not mean there was an outbreak.

But it said the community needed to help to stop any possible spread.

In Australia, the Queensland fruit fly costs growers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in damage and pest control.

They are not a risk to people.

"There have been 13 incursions of different fruit fly in Auckland and Northland since 1996 and all have been successfully eradicated thanks to the work of Biosecurity New Zealand, our horticulture partners, and local communities who have stepped up to help," Inglis said.

Queensland fruit fly maggots ate more than 200 different types of fruit and vegetables, Biosecurity NZ said.

Adult flies lay eggs in fruit which rot when the maggots hatch.