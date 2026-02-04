Concerns of spray damage aired

Winegrower Grant Taylor is concerned about the use of hormone-based weedkiller near vineyards in the Waitaki district. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The Waitaki Winegrowers Association say co-operation is the way forward amidst concerns about the use of hormone-based weedkiller near vineyards in the area.

Late last year, a grape grower in Grants Rd, Otiake, spotted a Waitaki District Council contractor spraying herbicide near the vineyards.

The contractor told him it was glyphosate but that later a hormone-based herbicide spray, most commonly known as Tordon, would be used.

This set off alarm bells for winegrowers in the area, Waitaki Winegrowers Association spokesman Grant Taylor said.

Grapes were particularly sensitive to hormone-based sprays and it could cause serious damage to vineyards.

"It has the potential to put people out of business," Mr Taylor, who also owns Valli Wine, said.

This comes off the back of "significant spray damage from Tordon to a Waitaki vineyard" as a result of a neighbour using the herbicide, Mr Taylor said.

It was his understanding the council could be liable for financial damages inflicted by the Tordon damage.

"The person who has caused the damage in other places [around New Zealand] has been responsible, so I would think so.

"We’re also on the council’s side, we don’t want the council to be liable for anything either."

Mr Taylor and the association hoped to work with the council to manage the spraying safely.

The main ways to do this would be to use a granular form of Tordon rather than a spray and to use it during different times of the year.

"For example if they spray in February, that’s very, very damaging because our vines are in full leaf so spraying at times when it doesn’t do any harm, when the grape vines are dormant [would be best].

"It’s not a complaint or stirring, it’s just us wanting to work with the council for the best outcome for everybody.

"We want to work with everybody. Farming is a pretty important business up here and the council is very important to us as well."

The association had sent a letter to the council requesting a record of the sprays they have done in the area.

Waitaki District Council network manager Erik van der Spek said the council would provide this to the association next week.

He said council contractors were aware of the concerns by winegrowers.

"Council and its contractors are always mindful of potential spraying impact, which is why the least toxic and most effective and efficient options are used and why they comply with agrichemical handling and legislative requirements.

"Council is open to working with Waitaki vineyards and has previously asked if they wish to implement a no-spray zone in front of their properties, by applying to council.

"This is something many organic growers do and would result in no agrichemicals being used on the roadside in front of their properties, alleviating any concern."

Tordon was used on a "case-by-case basis" and is applied under controlled conditions.

Mr van der Spek said any damage caused by the agrichemicals would need to be investigated to determine who was responsible.

"Council and contractors hold public liability insurance, and any liability would be a matter for insurance companies to determine."

nic.duff@alliedmedia.co.nz