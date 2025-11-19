Passion for pink, cut flowers

Blooming Marvellous owner and florist Sarah McDougall with a bunch of peonies fresh from her garden at her pink shipping container flower shop on SH8 at Ettrick. Mrs McDougall offers fresh and dried flowers along with bouquets and wreaths at her eye-catching roadside stall. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

A passion for all things pink and a talent for flowers is behind an eye-catching roadside stall at Ettrick.

Blooming Marvellous owner and florist Sarah McDougall, who grew up around the corner from her bright pink shipping container and now lives across the Clutha river, opened her flower shop a year ago and is daily adding arms-full of peonies she has grown to her display.

The shipping container was perfectly well painted when she bought it but the grey colour was not her cup of tea.

"I just love pink," she said.

Her love of flowers drove her career path from training and working as a florist to growing flowers on the family farm.

About 25 years ago Mrs McDougall planted peonies and today that initial garden had expanded to 2500 plants. She also grew saffron for the corms, not flowers.

Having the roadside stall had long been a dream and with her daughters all flown the nest, the time was right, she said.

Fresh flowers and bouquets were all on offer with a fridge keeping things cool in the Central Otago sunshine. Dried flowers and wreaths adorn the walls and buckets of peonies ready to burst into magnificent blooms were on offer at this time of the year.

