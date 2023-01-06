New digs give space for growth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Construction of the 35.5sq m packhouse began in June and was scheduled to be completed by mid-February.
Orchard manager Tania Avis said the packhouse had a similar floor space to where they previously worked but was much more spacious.
The main line was purchased from Maf Roda Agrobotic in 2016 and its computer program scans the stone fruit for quality and size, before directing them to one of nine bays for final checks before being hand-packed.
"The old machine had eight or so people sorting before the fruit came down the line," Miss Avis said.
"All the different belts gives different sizes with the seconds coming out at the end."
A smaller line with three bays had been in operation since the cherry season began in late November.
Orchard owner Kevin Jackson said when completed, the packhouse roof would join that of the store, with the existing wall removed so customers could see the packhouse in operation.
The tours had been so popular the orchard had ordered two more 17-seater electric vehicles to add to the 14-seater they use. They received word last week that the Chinese-built vehicles had
arrived in Australia, and should be in Cromwell by late January or early February.
Initially the tours had only been run during the harvest season, but they had proved popular through all four seasons, including in winter when there was sometimes ice on the trees.
"It's not only overseas visitors _ we get quite a lot of New Zealanders and even locals who bring their friends who are visiting," Mr Jackson said.
By Tracie Barrett