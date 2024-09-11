Retiring chief advanced industry

Thomas Chin is retiring after 12 years as manager of the New Zealand Grain & Seed Trade Association. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Grain and seed chief Thomas Chin’s working days are coming to an end.

The retiring Christchurch-based general manager of the New Zealand Grain & Seed Trade Association (NZGSTA) will call it a day on September 20.

Mr Chin said it had been an honour to work for the industry and be part of its progress for the past 12 years.

He would miss the people the most when he left and had learned a lot about the seed industry since starting, he said.

Coming from the outside, he had entered with no pre-conceived ideas, and a willingness to open conversations and listen to views had put him in good stead with industry people, he said.

"The thing I quite like in this industry is the camaraderie and mateship. I feel really proud and privileged to have been part of this industry because I’ve been an outsider coming in and I have been so delighted to have been accepted and made to feel welcome and trusted. My only small connection to the agriculture industry was that I had a grandfather and a father who were involved in market gardens, which made me the third generation to be involved in agriculture, and somewhere along the line they would have bought some seed and that’s what I have been involved in."

Mr Chin came into the NZGSTA as head of the Distilled Spirits Association.

"The appeal of coming to this role was to help professionalise the industry, refine our advocacy and lobbying with officials in Wellington, deal with issues ranging from legislative reform to regulatory challenges and everything else in between. I’m going to miss that as well, as I really thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to make a difference."

His most satisfying accomplishments were being part of the team hosting the Asian Seed Congress in Christchurch and helping to bring about legislative change for seed royalties, he said.

The congress, attended by 1100 delegates from more than 30 countries last year, was the largest seed event staged in New Zealand.

It was an opportunity to profile the domestic seed sector to the world with local seed members making international contacts, Mr Chin said.

The updating of the Plant Variety Rights Act passed by Parliament in November after long reform efforts to get political buy-in was equally as rewarding, he said.

"Come this November, we should see breeders and rights holders getting the benefits of that law change and be able to receive royalties on farm-saved seed, which will entail the fostering and further encouragement of domestic research and development, benefiting all the people up and down that value chain from the grower with new cultivars, rights holders to export opportunities for marketers. There will be a lot of benefits."

Another highlight would be initiatives introduced for further industry training, education and awareness, including a range of forums and events as well as bringing in a technical manager role to deal with biosecurity and phytosanitary issues and respond to an "avalanche" of regulatory pressures, he said.

Succession planning was in place to have a pipeline of young talent entering the industry at all levels, from school leavers to post-graduands.

One unresolved issue would be left to his successor to solve, he said.

"The one small disappointment has been about not quite being able to get the export market for brassicas reinstated into China.

"I think what’s holding that piece back is a lot of geo-political to-ing and fro-ing, but despite our best efforts we haven’t quite got that across the line."

One line he was careful not to cross was pretending to know more than growers and business people who had years of experience behind them.

"What I’ve learned is that you can’t teach a seedman to suck eggs and I never attempted to do that because the knowledge held by the world’s best seed men and women is generational.

"Every day here I’ve always learned something new from the best people in the industry."

The 62-year-old felt the time was right to "pull the pin" and leave the business in good heart, with a steady membership roll, financially healthy position and profile and industry-good wins behind it for the next manager to take over.

He plans to transition into retirement with wife Jeanette, and eventually return to Auckland to spend more time with family.

Overseas travel will continue to be high on their retirement plans as they have an aviator son.

NZGSTA president Charlotte Connoley and NZ Plant Breeding & Research Association chairman John Caradus said in a joint statement Mr Chin had seen the evolution of the seed industry office from a small two-person administration to a busy office providing services for many of the key seed and grain industry bodies.

"Thomas has dedicated the last 12 years to advancing our associations and supporting the activities of the seed and grain and plant breeding industries.

"During his tenure, he has been a driving force in advocating for our industry to enable the effective import and export of seed, enhancing collaboration among industry stakeholders and providing value for our membership.

"His leadership and professionalism have played a pivotal role in building relationships within government, public service agencies and, throughout the membership, navigating the challenges and opportunities within our sector, leaving a lasting impact on the association and its members."

