Alliance Group launches first graduate programme

Alliance Group has launched its first graduate programme.

David Surveyor

Group chief executive David Surveyor said the co-operative was seeking applications from graduates for the four positions available for the two-year programme.

The successful candidates would start in the livestock and plant operations side of the business in January next year and go on to work in a range of functions, locations and roles across the co-operative.

“The ultimate goal of the programme is to build a pipeline of talented individuals with leadership potential to meet the future capability needs of Alliance Group.

“Working across the business will give these graduates strong networks, visibility of different functions and opportunities, and an overview of the industry and markets, helping them to decide where they will build their careers within the co-operative.

“They will have the opportunity to work alongside people who will introduce them to internal and external relationship management across our farmer shareholder base, rural communities and plants. The second year will be focused on corporate and support functions, including domestic and global sales, logistics and supply chain, finance, HR and marketing.”

Applications were invited from graduates of all disciplines and the programme experience would be tailored to support participants in developing their particular areas of interest, he said.

“If a graduate already has an idea of where they would like to specialise — for example, engineering — we can tailor their experience.

‘‘We want our successful candidates to own their career paths. We’ll provide the opportunities and it will be up to them to seize those opportunities.”

Applications close on Sunday, October 10.

Alliance is a co-operative owned by more than 4000 farmer shareholders and exports lamb, beef, venison and co-products to customers in more than 65 countries