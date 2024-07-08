Rural Conversations: Kate Acland - Chair of Beef + Lamb

Kate Acland

What steps are you taking to stay competitive and resilient in the face of domestic and global challenges?

“Recognising the challenges farmers currently face, Beef + Lamb New Zealand is ramping up our on-farm extension work and investing in additional resources to help farmers lift productivity and profitability.

“We’ve been continuing to increase our investment in research and innovation projects in areas such as beef genetics, facial eczema and drench resistance to provide solutions that benefit farmers and ensure productivity, profitability and resilience.

“We’re pushing for workable and enduring policy solutions nationally and regionally, and we work internationally to reduce barriers to trade.

“We’re also working to further enhance wider public trust and confidence in New Zealand beef and lamb and the way it’s produced, to maintain demand for our world-leading product, by telling and celebrating our farmers’ great stories.”