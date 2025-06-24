Dunedin thief uses paywave to rack up bill on woman's bank card

The man racked up $412 wort\h of transactions. Photo: Getty Images

A man who stole a woman's eftpos card in a Dunedin nightclub racked up over $400 worth of transactions, police said.

The 25-year-old man, who also stole the woman's cell phone, was tracked down with the help of CCTV at bars and convenience stores.

'"He used the paywave function on the eftpos card to make nine different transactions totalling $412 over the night before the card was cancelled," Sergeant Mat Lee said.

The man has been charged with theft (over $1000) and causing loss by deception.

He has been bailed to appear at a later date.