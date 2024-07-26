Rural Conversations: Lynsey Stratford - Nuffield Scholar and Rural Leaders alumni

Lynsey Stratford - Nuffield Scholar and Rural Leaders alumni

What steps are you taking to stay competitive and resilient in the face of domestic and global challenges?

The only certainty in life is change. I’ve had a very personal test of my resilience over the past 18 months due to a diagnosis of incurable (but so far treatable) cancer. What I’ve realised is that the things that help me navigate my health issues are the same things that helped me manage farming (and other) life challenges.

So how can we help ourselves be resilient in the face of life’s inevitable curve balls? You’ll probably recognise my list from Farm Strong’s five ways to wellbeing:

Connection – being connected to people who inspire you, make you laugh, expand and challenge your thinking and support you when things get tough is a blessing. You can grow these relationships at any age or stage if you make it a priority. Joining sports/community groups or personal development programmes (Rural Leaders and AWDT have personally had a big impact on me) is a great way to start.

Giving - Prioritising giving might seem odd when you’re feeling stretched but it provides perspective, purpose, social connection and a feeling of control and usefulness. Volunteering regularly with Riding for Disabled and occasionally with the Breast Cancer Foundation suits me, but for you it could be helping a mate or neighbour.

Learning - Fostering curiosity and engaging with continuous learning is great for your mental health. You could try a new hobby (I’ve joined the local pottery club). I’m also super excited to see the sector’s current focus on leadership development. We can struggle with recognising ourselves as a “leader” but we all have leadership influence, including in our personal relationships, family, farm, workplace or community. Leadership development helps us increase our self-awareness and grow our capability empowering us to use this influence positively.

I know the leadership development work I’ve done has helped me better understand myself and cope with health, work and life challenges. The Food & Fibre COVE/Rural Leaders Leadership Capability Framework is a great handbook to help you start or continue your leadership journey. Read it here.

Gratitude - It is easy to take things for granted. Noticing the small things can help us change perspective and appreciate our blessings. I’m grateful to be able to continue a mostly normal family and work life thanks to my three weekly “wellness” infusions. I’m also thankful for my wonderful family, friends and pets, walks by the beach and in the bush.

Be Active – Making time for exercise helps lift your mood (releasing endorphins). Even on my worst days of treatment a walk with the dogs was a priority. How can you build exercise into your day to lift your resilience? Activity for me includes a range of movement from Zumba (dancing!) to Yin Yoga (laying on a mat doing nothing). What does it look like for you?

And on a personal note, make sure you and your loved ones go along to your mammograms or other health checks. I had literally no symptoms or inkling something was wrong. I’m thankful that New Zealand’s mammogram screening begins at 45 (not 50 like the UK) but wish it kicked in at the recommended 40 years of age.