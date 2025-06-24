$15 million Invercargill Lotto win claimed

Plaza SuperValue Invercargill owners Jigs and Shelly Buha (back row, second and third from left) celebrate the store’s big Lotto win with their staff yesterday. Photo: Nina Tapu

The $15 million winning Lotto ticket sold at an Invercargill store has been claimed.

Lotto NZ confirmed this morning the lucky shopper who bought their ticket at Plaza Super-Value had come forward.

"We’ll have more to share from them in the coming days," a spokeswoman said.

Plaza SuperValue also sold a $1 million winning ticket to a punter last December.

Saturday’s $30m prize was shared by the Invercargill ticket and one bought by a MyLotto player in Wellington.

Supermarket owner Jigs Buha said he was ‘‘very happy’’ and hoped that people would see them as the good-luck store.

‘‘This is the second one, which is the huge jackpot, so our store is getting luckier.’’

Those spoken to yesterday at the store were pleased with the $15m win for the lucky person and Mr and Mrs Buha.

One Southland shopper said she was happy for the store especially since they had only just taken over the business.

Customer and casual Lotto player Jerry King wished the lucky winner ‘‘best wishes’’ and hoped the winner did something ‘‘worthy’’ with their winnings.

Mr Buha and his wife Shelly credited their staff for the win and will take them out for a celebratory meal next week.

