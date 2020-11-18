All go for show at Tapanui

Dog trialling championships, top Perendale sheep, stunt pilots and a chop-off will combine at this year’s West Otago A&P Show at the Tapanui showgrounds on Saturday.

One of the highlights would be a stunt pilot performing aerial displays during the day.

"The stunt pilot has flown all over the world and is amazing," president Fleur Barker said.

Dog trials will be held on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to pet shows, stalls, trade exhibits and livestock, the New Zealand Perendale Society is holding its annual Perendale Ram Hogget Golden Sash competition.

Local fencers will take part in a competition.

Young Farmers Club members will be running their Agrikids competition.

In addition to the speed shears and wood-chopping competitions, a shearer and an axeman will compete in a race to see if chopping a log is faster than shearing a sheep.

"It is going to be a fantastic show. It is always well supported by the community," she said.