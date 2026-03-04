North Otago innovator wins Australian award

Alps2Ocean Foods founder Daniel Carson, of Oamaru, won the Australian Dairy Conference 2026 Innovator Award in Melbourne last month. Photo: supplied

A North Otago innovator working to transform an on-farm waste challenge to a scalable source of value has been recognised in Australia.

Alps2Ocean Foods founder Daniel Carson, of Oamaru, won the Australian Dairy Conference 2026 Innovator Award in Melbourne last month.

The award celebrates innovation and ideas, which enhance and advance Australia’s dairy industry.

Mr Carson gets dairy farmers to grow non-replacement dairy-beef cattle up to 18 months old to create Mīti Beef Bites, a shelf-stable, high protein snack.

In a statement, an awards representative said Mr Carson had "outlined a pathway for the Australian dairy industry to turn a welfare and waste challenge into a scalable source of value, resilience and climate leadership".

Mr Carson’s win includes a $3000 travel bursary to assist ongoing professional development in a chosen field.