A&P show attendance surges

Enjoying the sun and an ice cream at the North Otago A&P Show on Saturday are (from left) Kyan, 10, Jason and Peyton, 7, Caldwell. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

The North Otago A&P Show was a hit in Oamaru on Saturday.

The annual event drew in big numbers, North Otago A&P Association administrator Catherine Gardner said.

"We normally anticipate getting between 3000 and 4000 people but I suspect this was probably more 4000 or 5000," she said.

"When I would look out [from the office] or have a quick walk around, there were just so many people with smiles on their faces.

The terrier race (below, left) was hotly contested once again.

"There was so much to see and do, there was so much free entertainment for the children which is good for parents."

This was the 163rd edition of the event and while it is not the oldest in the country, it is the longest continuously held.

Live music was played throughout the day and the ice cream trucks were kept busy with hungry customers.

Alongside the animals and trade space tents, there were also dog trials, shearing and cow milking demonstrations.

Frankie Morris, 9, (above) enjoys one of the carnival rides.

Of the animals on show, the Valais black nose sheep and Clydesdale horses were very popular.

"Those are crowd pleasers because people don’t normally see these animals and also with the Clydesdales, watching them at work, they’re impressive beasts," Dr Gardner said.

The terrier race was hotly contested once again as well.

"I’m a sucker for the terrier race ... it’s just so lovely."

Jesse and Leo Telke, 4, go for a spin.

This was Dr Gardner’s last show as administrator as she will join the committee and encouraged others to follow her.

"It would be nice to get some younger people in we can train up.

"If people thoroughly enjoyed the A&P show ... if they have an interest in it, reach out and join our committee ..."

nic.duff@alliedmedia.co.nz