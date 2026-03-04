A&P show attendance surges

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual event drew in big numbers, North Otago A&P Association administrator Catherine Gardner said.
"We normally anticipate getting between 3000 and 4000 people but I suspect this was probably more 4000 or 5000," she said.
"When I would look out [from the office] or have a quick walk around, there were just so many people with smiles on their faces.
This was the 163rd edition of the event and while it is not the oldest in the country, it is the longest continuously held.
Live music was played throughout the day and the ice cream trucks were kept busy with hungry customers.
Alongside the animals and trade space tents, there were also dog trials, shearing and cow milking demonstrations.
"Those are crowd pleasers because people don’t normally see these animals and also with the Clydesdales, watching them at work, they’re impressive beasts," Dr Gardner said.
The terrier race was hotly contested once again as well.
"I’m a sucker for the terrier race ... it’s just so lovely."
"It would be nice to get some younger people in we can train up.
"If people thoroughly enjoyed the A&P show ... if they have an interest in it, reach out and join our committee ..."