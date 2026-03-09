Cows into 2nd round of national contest

Holstein Friesian New Zealand Southland president Niels Modde. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Two southern cows are through to a second round of judging for a national Holstein Friesian competition.

Holstein Friesian New Zealand Southland branch president Niels Modde said 20 dairy cattle breeders across Southland and Otago entered more than 170 cows in the 2026 Holstein Friesian New Zealand-Semex New Zealand on-farm competition.

Judge Bradley Parkes, of Taranaki, scrutinised the southern herds over two days last month and selected two southern cows to progress to the national final, Mr Modde said.

Judges were selecting cows in eight wards across New Zealand.

Dylan Lynch and Natasha Maybee, of Lyncrest Dairies, in Rimu, near Invercargill, had 3-year-old cow Tronnoco Lambda Gloria selected.

Also progressing was 5-year-old BusyBrook Sidekick Zina, a cow of Nathan and Amanda Bayne, of BusyBrook Holsteins, in North Otago.

"They were outstanding," Mr Modde said.

The quality of entries improved every year, Mr Modde said.

"That’s what breeding is all about."

The second round of on-farm judging would begin in the coming weeks, Mr Modde said.

National award winners would be announced at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand conference in Auckland in June.