Place to relax, socialise and enjoy music

Jenny Mitchell is just one of the acts who will perform at the Scapegrace Show Bar. PHOTO: GABI RANKINE CREATIVE

As the Wānaka A&P Show continues to evolve, so too does the way it brings people together.

This year, the show team has refreshed and redesigned a well-loved area behind the show office and pavilion, enhancing a space where generations have gathered to reconnect, relax, and socialise once the ribbons are awarded and the business of the day is done.

Enter the Scapegrace Show Bar, a thoughtfully revamped social hub created to extend the show experience into the early evening, offering quality beverages, live music, and classic Kiwi hospitality as the sun goes down.

"Shows have always been about more than what happens in the ring," general manager Jane Stalker says.

"They are about catching up, sharing stories, and spending time together.

The Scapegrace Show Bar enhances a space people already know and love, giving them an even better place to unwind and enjoy each other’s company."

Set in the familiar space behind the show office, the Scapegrace Show Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere and a carefully curated music lineup. Open until 8pm each day, it provides a natural transition from daytime activity into a laid-back evening session.

Live music is a key part of the experience, with locals Sean Tinder, Andrew Logie, and Dirty Money Duo taking the stage from 2pm daily.

On Friday evening, the soulful songs and storytelling of Jenny Mitchell features, followed by the indie pop sounds of Avalanche City on Saturday evening.

The entertainment has been selected to complement the setting, upbeat, approachable and ideal for lingering conversations over a drink.

By refreshing this long-standing gathering place, the show team is reinforcing the event’s role as a place of connection, not just competition.

It remains a space to pause, reflect on the day, and enjoy good music, good company, and the enduring spirit of the show.