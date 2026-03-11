Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Winter-grazing workshops on

    The Otago Regional Council is holding its annual series of intensive winter-grazing workshops for farmers.

    The five remaining in-person workshops all begin at 11am at:

    • Milton Coronation Hall on Wednesday, March 18.

    • West Taieri Rugby Club, Outram on Thursday, March 19.

    • Weston Hall on Thursday, March 26.

    • Maniototo Golf Club, Ranfurly on Wednesday, April 1.

    • West Otago Community Centre, Tapanui on Wednesday, April 15.

    The series began in Cromwell on Monday.

    Register at www.orc.govt.nz/iwgworkshops.

