Winter-grazing workshops on

The Otago Regional Council is holding its annual series of intensive winter-grazing workshops for farmers.
The five remaining in-person workshops all begin at 11am at:
• Milton Coronation Hall on Wednesday, March 18.
• West Taieri Rugby Club, Outram on Thursday, March 19.
• Weston Hall on Thursday, March 26.
• Maniototo Golf Club, Ranfurly on Wednesday, April 1.
• West Otago Community Centre, Tapanui on Wednesday, April 15.
The series began in Cromwell on Monday.
Register at www.orc.govt.nz/iwgworkshops.