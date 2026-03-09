Townies named red meat scholarship recipients

University of Otago student Ben Ballantyne is a new Meat Industry Association scholar. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Townies studying in Dunedin are some of the latest recipients of the 2026 Meat Industry Association scholarship programme.

Five undergraduate students have joined the programme, alongside six returning scholars.

Every year, the association provides scholarships of $5000 per annum for undergraduates and $10,000 per annum for post-graduate students.

All of the tertiary students were studying a subject relevant to the red meat processing industry and planning a career in the sector beyond the farm gate.

New scholars include Ben Ballantyne and Elea Hargreaves, who both study at the University of Otago.

Mr Ballantyne, 20, of Wellington, is in his third and final year studying for a bachelor of commerce, majoring in marketing.

During his holidays, he worked at the Silver Fern Farms plant in Finegand, near Balclutha.

"I’m a city boy and I had no exposure to any of the red meat industry prior to starting at Finegand."

He enjoyed the "hard work" in the boning room.

"I learned a lot about myself — it was great."

The career dream was to work in a corporate office in the red meat sector.

An ambition was to be selected Silver Fern Farms graduate programme next year to get some real-world experience.

The scholarship funds would mostly be spent on rent and groceries and possibly a treat, he said.

"I might buy myself a Highlanders jersey."

University of Otago student Elea Hargreaves has been selected for the 2026 Meat Industry Association scholarship programme.

Miss Hargreaves, 18, of Whakamārama in Bay of Plenty, is in her first year studying for a bachelor of food science with a minor in marketing.

She described herself as "mostly a townie".

"I lived in Paris for the first eight years of my life and moved to the Bay of Plenty for a better quality of life."

Her family live on a lifestyle block, running sheep and beef for their freezer.

She believed the future of the red meat industry was bright and was excited about opportunities in the sector .

"I love red meat."

The three other new scholars for 2026 are:

• Lincoln University student Taya Lewis, of Lincoln, studying for a bachelor of commerce in agriculture.

• University of Canterbury student Lara Murdoch, of Christchurch, studying for a bachelor of engineering in chemical and process engineering as well as operations and supply chain management.

• Massey University student Shaun Woods, of Blenheim, studying towards a bachelor of agricultural science.

As part of the scholarship, recipients will attend the 2026 Red Meat Sector Conference in September.

For the first time, two further recipients have been awarded sponsorship to attend the conference.

The conference recipients were University of Otago student Katie Perkins, of Dunedin, studying for a bachelor of science in agricultural innovation and Lincoln University student Freddie Saunders, of Lumsden, studying for a bachelor of commerce in agriculture and professional accounting.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the scholarship programme supported highly motivated young people to achieve their goals of rewarding careers in the industry.

shawn.mcavinue@odt.co.nz