A&P show proves a popular day out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Thousands attended the annual event on Saturday to experience its blend of agricultural and pastoral wonderland with a community-carnival-like atmosphere.
"I came to New Zealand for shearing," Czech Jana Sinova said.
"I just found out that I got into the final for the junior shearing division, so I’m really happy about it."
"This year we had 125 entrants, which is a great number, and we’ve had people from overseas compete," Winton A&P Show committee member and shearing co-commentator Robbie Watkinson said.
"We like to give the juniors a good go through the heats, so it encourages them to keep going," Mr Watkinson said.
"I’m feeling pretty good," Owen said.