Sheep put down after truck rolls on Clinton Highway

Sheep have been euthanised after a stock truck rolled on the Clinton Highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 12.38pm today on State Highway 1, between Clinton and Balclutha.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

They later confirmed that lambs had been injured and "less that 10" had to be put down.

"The rest of the sheep have been corralled."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the vehicle rolled at the Clifton Rd intersection with the highway.

Crews from Waiwera South and Balclutha attended.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised at 3.20pm that SH1 was closed between Moa Hill Rd and Waiwera Station Rd.

Southbound traffic detour via Moa Hill Rd, Kaihiku Rd and Waiwera Station Rd. Reverse for northbound.