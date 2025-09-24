Hands-on agricultural experience

Celebrating a $5000 contribution to Waimate High School’s Aghub are (from left) principal Jo Hunnikin, donor Grant Kinsman, and Aoraki Foundation trustee and Aghub committee member John Gregan. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waimate High School’s new initiative — the AgHub — is already cultivating excitement across South Canterbury.

Designed to provide hands-on agricultural training for students, the AgHub is transforming 40.5ha of former racecourse land into a living classroom, where pupils learn fencing, cropping, livestock care, and more. It’s a grassroots response to a growing need: preparing young people for meaningful careers in the rural sector, right in their own community.

Recently, the Aoraki Foundation helped sow further support by facilitating a $5000 donation from local agricultural contractor Grant Kinsman.

Mr Kinsman, along with Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman, toured the AgHub with programme leader Andrew Carswell. The visit left a lasting impression.

"I wish something like this had existed when I was at school," Mr Kinsman said.

"Through Kinsman Contracting, we see firsthand the need for skilled, passionate young people in agriculture. What’s happening here is exactly what the sector needs."

Joining the tour were Kinsman Contracting office manager Jess Hanifin and local farmer John Gregan, a trustee of the Aoraki Foundation and member of the AgHub committee. Their presence underscored the deep local commitment to the programme’s success.

Waimate High School principal Jo Hunnikin thanked Mr Kinsman for his generous contribution.

"This kind of support not only helps us grow the programme, it sends a powerful message to our students that their future matters," she said.

"We hope other individuals and businesses will be inspired to get involved."

The AgHub’s launch last year drew more than 150 people, including Waitaki MP Miles Anderson and Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley. With strong backing from the Waimate Opportunities Trust and the wider farming community, the initiative is quickly becoming renowned for keeping talent local and building pride in Waimate’s agricultural heritage. — Allied Media