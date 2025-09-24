Europeans win ploughing laurels

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
European ploughmen beat their southern counterparts at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in Prague this month.
Mark Dillon, of Riversdale, placed 19th in the conventional class with his Massey Ferguson tractor and Kverneland plough.
James Witty, of England, was the class winner, operating a Ford tractor and Kverneland plough to beat 25 other ploughmen.
Bob Mehrtens, of Timaru, placed 12th in the reversible class with his Ford tractor and Kverneland plough.
Marco Angst, of Switzerland, was the reversible class winner, using a Deutz tractor and Kverneland plough to top a field of 22 competitors.