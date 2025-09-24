Europeans win ploughing laurels

Northern Southland ploughman Mark Dillon represents New Zealand in the conventional class at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in the Czech Republic earlier this month. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

European ploughmen beat their southern counterparts at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in Prague this month.

Mark Dillon, of Riversdale, placed 19th in the conventional class with his Massey Ferguson tractor and Kverneland plough.

South Canterbury ploughman Bob Mehrtens checks his plough before representing New Zealand in the reversible class at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in the Czech Republic earlier this month.

James Witty, of England, was the class winner, operating a Ford tractor and Kverneland plough to beat 25 other ploughmen.

Bob Mehrtens, of Timaru, placed 12th in the reversible class with his Ford tractor and Kverneland plough.

Southern ploughmen Bob Mehrtens (left) and Mark Dillon raise a New Zealand flag at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in the Czech Republic earlier this month.

Marco Angst, of Switzerland, was the reversible class winner, using a Deutz tractor and Kverneland plough to top a field of 22 competitors.

