One seriously hurt in Otago highway crash

Emergency serious at the scene of the crash is which one person was seriously hurt. Photo: Peter McIntosh

One person has been seriously hurt in a crash involving two vehicles - one towing a caravan - which has blocked State Highway 1 near Waikouaiti.

Hato Hone St John said two patients were treated at the scene and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Police were called to the accident around 10.20am on the bridge over the Waikouaiti River.

"One of the cars was towing a caravan.

"The road is blocked and diversions are being put in place," a police spokeswoman said.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with an ambulance, first response unit, and PRIME vehicle.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said traffic was being diverted onto McGrath Road to the south, and Ramrock Road to the north, for light vehicles only.

"Road users should expect delays and should avoid the area or delay their journeys if they can."

- Allied Media