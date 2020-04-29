Live stream to celebrate successes

The Covid-19 lockdown means the Otago and Southland Ballance Farm Environment regional awards winners will be announced during video broadcasts next month.

Otago's winners will be announced on May 6 at 7.30pm, on YouTube and the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust's Facebook page, while Southland's winners will be revealed in the same fashion on May 13.

The video announcements will replace the formal functions which usually took place in Dunedin and Invercargill.

Organisers hoped to hold winners' field days later in the year.

Otago co-ordinator Camille McAtamney said the video broadcasts would include an introduction, messages from sponsors and the chairman of the region, and the awards announcements.

‘‘They will talk to the winners later and they are still working out the logistics around presenting the awards later,'' Mrs McAtamney said.

‘‘We will have some sort of function, although lower key.''

She said it was important to have a function to allow farmers and others in the farming communities to meet face-to-face in a positive environment.

Nine entries had been received for the Otago region this year, and five of those had been named as finalists.

The Southland region had attracted seven entries and of those four were finalists.

Mrs McAtamney said she was pleased with the high standard of entries this year and she encouraged people to watch the videos to celebrate the successes.

She was also delighted to see two participants — sheep and beef breeding and finishing farmers Simon and Joanna Davies, of Toko Farms, Toko Mouth, and beef and dairy graziers Anna and Ben Gillespie, of Two Farmers Farming, Omakau — enter for the second time.

Both were finalists, along with sheep and beef farmers Sam and Liz Barton, of Montana Pastoral, Tapanui; dairy farmers Sandra and Chris Campbell, of Oakwood Hills, Clifton; and sheep and beef farmers Angela Scott and Grant Williams, Pendella Farm, Gimmerburn.

The Southland finalists are: dairy farmers Robert and Cate Willis, of Bobcat Dairy, Riverton; dairy farmers Andrew and Vanessa Wilkinson, of Calsi Farms, Wyndham; intensive sheep and beef farmers Geordie and Frances Eade, of Granity Downs, Riverton; and dairy farmers Chris and Desiree Giles, of Waimumu Downs, Waimumu.

The regional supreme winners will represent their regions at the national finals for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy.