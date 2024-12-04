Call goes out for more volunteers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Volunteer South operations manager Charlotte Molloy, of Dunedin, said the charitable trust was building a database of volunteers across Otago and Southland who could be contacted for future emergency responses or afterwards when a clean up was required.
Volunteers recently cleaned debris from several hundreds of metres of fencing on farms after heavy rain cause flooding in coastal Otago in early October.
Equipment was supplied by Mitre 10.
Volunteers and organisations contributed nearly 400 hours towards the cleaning and catering effort, Ms Molloy said.
Tertiary student groups helping clean fences in South Otago were Otago Student Volunteer Army, UniCrew and the Handy Landys .