Call goes out for more volunteers

Volunteers from Otago Student Volunteer Army, UniCrew and Volunteer South clean flood debris from fencing on a farm near Owaka in October. PHOTO: OTAGO STUDENT VOLUNTEER ARMY

A call is being made for emergency volunteers to help during times of need and after an adverse events.

Volunteer South operations manager Charlotte Molloy, of Dunedin, said the charitable trust was building a database of volunteers across Otago and Southland who could be contacted for future emergency responses or afterwards when a clean up was required.

Volunteers recently cleaned debris from several hundreds of metres of fencing on farms after heavy rain cause flooding in coastal Otago in early October.

Volunteer South operations manager Charlotte Molloy, of Dunedin, is calling for emergency volunteers to help during future adverse events in the South. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Food was supplied by Silver Ferns Farms, Hummingbird and Mosgiel North Taieri Presbyterian Parish catering group.

Equipment was supplied by Mitre 10.

Volunteers and organisations contributed nearly 400 hours towards the cleaning and catering effort, Ms Molloy said.

Tertiary student groups helping clean fences in South Otago were Otago Student Volunteer Army, UniCrew and the Handy Landys .