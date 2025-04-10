Man sliced as knife pulled in north Dunedin altercation

A man was taken to hospital after a knife was pulled during a heated argument in north Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of an assault on Park St at 9.45pm yesterday.

A 20-year-old male was taken to hospital with lacerations to his thumb after an exchange of words between two men escalated.

‘‘Some words were exchanged between the two . . . the other male pulled a knife during the altercation,’’ Snr Sgnt Bond said.

‘‘[We] still haven't got a statement from anyone yet because [the 20-year-old] was intoxicated and needed medical attention.

‘‘We're making inquiries to locate who the other person is.’’